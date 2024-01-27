Bears’ Justin Fields Tweet Prompted Hilarious Fan Response

The Chicago Bears did their best to set the internet on fire Saturday, dropping a seemingly random Justin Fields highlight video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

You might be wondering, “What’s so bad about hyping up your QB?”

In all honesty, there isn’t anything wrong with it, but it’s been widely accepted that Fields’ time under center in Chicago is running out. The Bears currently own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which many believe will be used on USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Does this look like a video of someone who is about to lose their job, though?

The video, which includes some of Fields’ best moments with the Bears, prompted quite the reaction from fans in Chicago who are ready to move on.

Yeah we ain’t drafting a QB…. 😔 — Lerrato 🐻⬇️ (@chilerrato) January 27, 2024

Increase that trade value! — 𝔰𝔬𝔲𝔱𝔥𝔰𝔦𝔡𝔢𝔩𝔲𝔨 💔 (@southsideluk) January 27, 2024

tweeting this like ur not replacing him in a few months is wild — ev (@cntained) January 27, 2024

This is going to age terrible — Portersburgh (@PortersBurgh) January 27, 2024

The Bears are in a great spot with the No. 1 pick. They can hold onto it and draft Williams, which would open things up for a solid return in a potential Fields trade. They could also hold onto Fields, opening them up to trade the No. 1 pick yet again for a king’s ransom.

If Fields does hit the trade market, could the New England Patriots look to team him up with former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy?

It’s pretty clear which direction Bears fans want to go, but remains to be seen where Chicago’s leaning heading into April.