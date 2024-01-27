The Bruins conclude their two-game road trip with a Saturday matinee matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.
Boston is coming off an overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre where captain Brad Marchand scored the game-winner and moved to fifth in the franchise’s all-time goals list.
Linus Ullmark is expected to start in the Saturday matinee after Jeremy Swayman got the nod Thursday night. His last start was in a 3-2 home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.
Jim Montgomery could make changes to the lineup with Jakub Lauko and Kevin Shattenkirk projected to be healthy scratches. Oskar Steen is expected to start ahead of Lauko on the fourth line along with Danton Heinen and Matthew Poitras. Parker Wotherspoon is expected to pair with Derek Forbort ahead of Shattenkirk.
The Flyers could roll out 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Marc Staal, and Nicolas Deslauriers expected to be scratched and Owen Tippett dealing with a lower-body injury.
Puck drop at Wells Fargo Center is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 11:30 a.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (30-9-9)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk
Jesper Boqvist — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen — Matthew Poitras — Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon
Linus Ullmark
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (25-18-6)
Noah Cates — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Cam Atkinson
Tyson Foerster — Olle Lycksell — Ryan Poehling
Scott Laughton — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Sean Walker
Cam York — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images