The Bruins conclude their two-game road trip with a Saturday matinee matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Boston is coming off an overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre where captain Brad Marchand scored the game-winner and moved to fifth in the franchise’s all-time goals list.

Linus Ullmark is expected to start in the Saturday matinee after Jeremy Swayman got the nod Thursday night. His last start was in a 3-2 home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Jim Montgomery could make changes to the lineup with Jakub Lauko and Kevin Shattenkirk projected to be healthy scratches. Oskar Steen is expected to start ahead of Lauko on the fourth line along with Danton Heinen and Matthew Poitras. Parker Wotherspoon is expected to pair with Derek Forbort ahead of Shattenkirk.

The Flyers could roll out 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Marc Staal, and Nicolas Deslauriers expected to be scratched and Owen Tippett dealing with a lower-body injury.

Puck drop at Wells Fargo Center is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 11:30 a.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (30-9-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk

Jesper Boqvist — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen — Matthew Poitras — Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon

Linus Ullmark

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (25-18-6)

Noah Cates — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Cam Atkinson

Tyson Foerster — Olle Lycksell — Ryan Poehling

Scott Laughton — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Sean Walker

Cam York — Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson