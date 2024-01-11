Thursday marked the end of an era for the New England Patriots.

Four days after the Patriots’ 2023 season finale, multiple reports claimed New England and Bill Belichick mutually agreed to go their separate ways. The split signals the end of a wildly successful partnership that spanned over two decades and featured six Super Bowl championships.

Shortly after the news broke, the Patriots announced Belichick and franchise owner Robert Kraft would hold a media availability at noon ET on Thursday. The press conference will be available for streaming on New England’s official YouTube, social media channels and website.

You can find access to the presser below, or watch it in the YouTube video above.

When: Thursday, Jan. 11 at noon ET

Live Streams: Patriots.com, Patriots on X