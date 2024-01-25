Bill Belichick Running Out Of Options After Panthers’ Coaching Hire

It’s been nearly 50 years since there was a season that didn’t see Bill Belichick coaching somewhere in the NFL.

But as the days go on, and the league’s coaching vacancies dry up, it’s looking more and more like that streak could break in 2024.

Belichick saw another opportunity go up in smoke Thursday when the Panthers reportedly hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach. Multiple reports during the season indicated Carolina was interested in pursuing Belichick, but the franchise didn’t even interview him before hiring Canales.

Here’s the updated list of NFL head coaching vacancies that either have been filled or remain open:

Los Angeles Chargers: hired Jim Harbaugh

New England Patriots: hired Jerod Mayo

Las Vegas Raiders: hired Antonio Pierce

Tennessee Titans: hired Brian Callahan

Carolina Panthers: hired Dave Canales

Atlanta Falcons: open

Washington Commanders: open

Seattle Seahawks: open

As recently as a week ago, Belichick appeared locked in as the next head coach of the Falcons. But the two sides reportedly “lost momentum” over the last week and Adam Schefter on Thursday reported Belichick isn’t the favorite to land the Falcons job.

Furthermore, there aren’t any indications of the Seahawks or Commanders making a run at Belichick. Dan Quinn reportedly is the favorite in Seattle — with Mike Vrabel lurking in the background — and it probably is fair to assume that someone is going to hire Ben Johnson.

So, where does that leave Belichick? Mike Florio recently reported a mystery team with a head coach currently in place could pursue Belichick, and maybe that report is legitimate. But if such a job doesn’t open up, the greatest coach in NFL history might find himself out of options.

Our completely unrealistic suggestion: FOX should give Belichick an indefensible amount of money and stick him in a broadcast booth with Tom Brady.