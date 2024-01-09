Bill Belichick Spoke Volumes With Non-Answer On Mac Jones

A year ago, Bill Belichick made his feelings about Mac Jones perfectly clear with a vague answer to a question about the quarterback’s status with the Patriots.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league,” Belichick said a day after New England’s season finale. “And we have to all work together to try to find the best way as a football team — which, obviously, quarterback’s an important position — to be more productive than we were this year.”

These days, Belichick has even less to say about Jones, whose future with the Patriots appears in doubt after a miserable season.

Belichick was asked last Friday to offer an updated assessment of Jones. He punted on the question while saying it wasn’t “appropriate” to give such evaluations before the final game of the season.

Well, he was asked the same question Monday during an end-of-season video call with reporters. Belichick tried to keep the focus on Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

Question: “With the season now over, I’m just wondering if you could offer an updated assessment of Mac Jones and whether you think he can be a starting quarterback in this league?”

Belichick: “As I said, we’ll go through our offseason evaluations and all that. Right now, it’s less than 24 hours after the Jets game, and that’s where all my focus was up until four o’clock yesterday.”

So, last year’s end-of-season presser wasn’t too early to talk about Jones, but this year’s is? That tells you all you need to know about Belichick’s feelings on Jones. He can’t even bring himself to provide the kind of backhanded compliment he gave a year ago.

Belichick also was asked for insight into his “unusual” handling of Jones, who made multiple starts this season after being benched in the previous game.

“Yeah, look, we’ve talked about it,” Belichick said. “I wouldn’t characterize it anywhere close to the way you have. We’ve covered that before, so we’ll deal with everything else going forward.”

Belichick and Jones both seemingly are long shots to return to New England in 2024. But if one does stay with the Patriots, it’s hard to imagine the other coming along for the ride.