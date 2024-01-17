Shannon Sharpe doesn’t understand why NFL fans and media members alike are clamoring for the Cowboys to acquire Bill Belichick.

Mike McCarthy might be on the hot seat in Dallas after America’s Team was thoroughly embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. And if Jerry Jones decides to cut ties with McCarthy, Belichick figures to be in the mix to be the next Cowboys head coach.

That doesn’t make much sense to Sharpe, who believes Belichick and Jones would struggle to work together.

“It’s a match made in hell,” Sharpe said earlier this week on ESPN’s “First Take,” as transcribed by FOX News. “You can’t pick a worse match than Jerry Jones and coach Bill Belichick.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sharpe added: “Man, do you not understand that coach Belichick wants authority? Can you imagine Jerry Jones trying to hold a press conference and tell what’s going on with the team, and you think Coach Belichick is going to sit idly by and let Jerry do that? Absolutely not.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end isn’t alone in believing Dallas should steer clear of Belichick. Sharpe’s old co-host, Skip Bayless, wants the Cowboys to bring in Jim Harbaugh, while an NFL insider believes the Belichick-to-Dallas rumors “make no sense.”

Belichick also might not be itching to coach Dak Prescott and company either. The 71-year-old interviewed with Atlanta on Monday, and the Falcons reportedly meet the criteria Belichick reportedly prefers for his next team.