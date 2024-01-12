Bill Belichick’s Daughter Posts Touching Message After Patriots Exit

Bill Belichick received multiple touching tributes following his departure from the Patriots, including from his daughter Amanda Belichick.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Thursday officially announced they parted ways. The New England owner explained the “time was right” for the franchise-altering move. Belichick gave a statement in a news conference where he thanked all those involved in the organization, the media and the fans, a moment where he got choked up.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were among multiple former players who sent their thanks to Belichick and congratulated him for his legendary 24-year career in New England.

The Patriots posted a tribute video that highlighted the head coach’s best moments throughout his New England career. His daughter Amanda Belichick quote tweeted the video along with a heartfelt message.

“I am grateful for all of these moments and I couldn’t be more proud,” the Holy Cross women’s lacrosse head coach posted on X on Thursday.

I am grateful for all of these moments and I couldn’t be more proud ❤️ https://t.co/rzvcbs2OL5 — Amanda Belichick (@amandabelichick) January 12, 2024

Amanda Belichick was there with her father and brothers to celebrate multiple Super Bowl victories. Bill Belichick is expected to continue coaching in the NFL, so there could be more to come for the family.

The Patriots quickly moved on from Belichick as New England hired Jerod Mayo as the team’s next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.