Josh Allen and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills will host Patrick Mahomes and the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in what figures to be another postseason thriller Sunday evening.

It will mark the first road playoff game in Mahomes’ career as the superstar signal-caller travels to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC divisional-round game after eliminating the Miami Dolphins while the Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in their wild-card matchup.

While the Bills earned a 20-17 victory when the two teams met in Week 14 — the Kadarius Toney Game, as many will recall — the Chiefs have playoff history on their side. Kansas City defeated Buffalo each of the last two times they faced in the postseason.

Buffalo is a 2.5-point home favorite, according to the consensus data on NESNBets.com.

Here’s how to watch the Bills-Chiefs online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Featured image via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images