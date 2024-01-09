The Bruins could not find a way to stay out of the penalty box against the Colorado Avalanche and found themselves falling 4-3 to the Avs in a shootout on Monday night.
Boston’s power-forward, Trent Frederic, had a slow night or the first time in what seems like forever, as he was held off the stat sheet and held without a shot on net for the first time since December 9th.
Featured image via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images