The Bruins could not find a way to stay out of the penalty box against the Colorado Avalanche and found themselves falling 4-3 to the Avs in a shootout on Monday night.

Boston’s power-forward, Trent Frederic, had a slow night or the first time in what seems like forever, as he was held off the stat sheet and held without a shot on net for the first time since December 9th.

