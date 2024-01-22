There was a growing narrative over the past few years that Bill Belichick no longer could connect with younger players on the New England Patriots.

After all, he’s a football lifer. He was New England’s head coach for 24 seasons, and the Patriots’ recent struggles, combined with an evolving NFL, called into question whether the game has passed him by.

Jerod Mayo, who last week replaced Belichick as head coach of the Patriots, shot down that notion Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” suggesting the 71-year-old still has plenty to offer his next NFL franchise.

“Nah, I wouldn’t go that far. We just didn’t play well,” Mayo said ” … I feel like Coach still has a lot left in the tank and I wish him nothing but the best.”

While Mayo didn’t dive into specifics, it’s nevertheless a notable show of support as Belichick contemplates his next move. The Patriots obviously underachieved this season, going 4-13 and finishing last in the AFC East, but New England’s play down the stretch seemed to indicate that Belichick didn’t lose the locker room. Many players even defended Belichick publicly.

Still, it became clear the Patriots needed a new voice in charge, resulting in Belichick and New England mutually parting ways. It’s now on Mayo, a 37-year-old who played eight seasons under Belichick with New England (2008-15), to change the culture and the narrative in Foxboro.

Meanwhile, Belichick will bring quite a résumé (and perhaps a chip on his shoulder) to wherever he lands ahead of the 2024 NFL season.