BOSTON — While the Boston Celtics continue their dominant run through the Eastern Conference, the NBA saw a number of record-scoring performances from stars this week.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid poured in 70 points on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić set a franchise record with 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. That outing came just 24 hours after Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker tallied 62 points against the Indiana Pacers.

The star-studded performances have provided thrilling games all week long, though they have not been enough to get Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to tune in as a fan.

As Boston keeps progressing this season, Mazzulla took a different angle in analyzing those performances in terms of how his Celtics can prevent opponents from scoring at that rate.

“To me, I think that’s just the emotion of society today,” Mazzulla told reporters on Saturday night before the Celtics host the Los Angeles Clippers. “… You go back and dissect a 50 or 70-point game and dissect how that happened. We’ll go back the next day and say, ‘OK, that’s controllable. That’s not controllable.’ In a different coverage or a different matchup, that might not happen.’ … I think that’s how we base our defensive system.”

While star power and individual greatness play into elite performances around the NBA, Mazzulla believes that several of those are caused by unfavorable schemes or matchups presented by the opposing defense.

As a result, the collective buy-in and defensive adjustments remain crucial for the Celtics. That style of defense has allowed Boston to win 35 of its 45 games of the year.

“Our teams play defense,” Mazzulla added. “The best players play defense.”

The Celtics get another defensive test on Saturday night against the Clippers, who enter the matchup with the top offensive rating (119.8) in the Western Conference.