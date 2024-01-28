Celtics’ Inefficient Offense Allows Clippers To Roll Against Boston

BOSTON — The Celtics experienced extreme highs and lows over their last two games.

On Thursday night, Boston rolled the Heat in Miami, clicking on all cylinders in a 143-110 victory.

Saturday night at TD Garden had a very different tune as the Celtics could not get the offense in rhythm in a 115-96 loss to the Los Angles Clippers.

“We’re about balance,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the loss. “It’s no coincidence to me that the two extremes happened one after the other. Those can be gifts when you look at them properly. (They) keep you balanced and keep you humble. Just keep you in check. You’re never as good as you think you are. You’re never as bad as you think you are.”

As a whole, the Celtics did not convert at necessary levels, shooting just 36% from the field and 25% from three-point range. Off of several misses, the Clippers tallied 20 points in transition and thrived off of extra opportunities.

“I think our inefficient offense caused us to put a ton of pressure on our defense,” Mazzulla assessed. “Whether it was a missed shot, missed layup, turnover. I thought our bad defense impacted our offense.”

“We feel like we were getting good looks,” Boston forward Jayson Tatum told reporters after the loss. “Some of our possessions could have been better. It was just a tough night for us. Unfortunately, our offense affected our defense.”

While much of the game was decided by Boston’s shortcomings, Mazzulla and Tatum credited the Clippers for a sound defensive approach against the Celtics.

“I thought they did a good job of messing up the timing of every single one of our passes with their active hands,” Mazzulla explained. “What looked like a guy open was missed in half a second because of their activity and their active hands.”

“They got some really good defenders over there,” Tatum added. “It’s not obvious who to attack.”

The Celtics often rely on pure defensive effort from its playmakers whenever the team has needed a spark. As the Clippers began to run away with the game, particularly when Mazzulla said the Celtics got their “butts kicked” in the third quarter, Boston did not create those momentum swings.

“I think one of the strengths of this team is that in moments of inefficient offense, we still have a really good defense,” Mazzulla said. “Some of that defense would get us back into transition opportunities. Tonight, not so much. Against teams like that, you have to continue to fight for possessions of speed and creating separation.”

With more examples of both extremes, the Clippers handled the Celtics on their home floor in similar fashion to Boston’s win in Los Angeles back on Dec. 23.

“We’re very similar teams,” Mazzulla explained. “They have switchable wings. They have physicality. They don’t have a clear matchup to attack to create two-on-ones. It’s two similar teams. What they did to us tonight, we did to them a month ago. Against teams like that, you have to do a great job of getting stops and getting out in transition.”

As Tatum hopes Boston can “have short-term memory,” the Celtics look to return to form against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night with six more games to go on the homestand.