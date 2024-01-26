Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis Have Nickname For Bromance

The Boston Celtics’ season hasn’t produced very much drama, as they’ve essentially handed out butt-kicking’s to each team they’ve played throughout the first half.

It’s been sunshine and rainbows to this point, with the majority of focus pertaining to subplots that have developed. Can Derrick White earn an All-Star bid? How is Joe Mazzulla adjusting to a brand new coaching staff? Where and who can Boston add at the trade deadline? These are all things that have caught the public’s attention.

The sparking bromance between Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis is another.

Brown and Porzingis, who happen to live in the same building, developed immediate chemistry both on and off the court. They’ve often been the duo to get Boston going early in games, sharing the court for more than 600 minutes to this point in the season.

They’ve also produced plenty of highlights together, which prompted Brown to reveal the duo’s nickname on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Cookies and cream https://t.co/knvRt5G8k1 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 25, 2024

Brown, rather reluctantly, spilled the beans on how the nickname came to be following Thursday’s blowout victory over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

“I actually didn’t come up with that,” Brown said when asked if he and Porzingis would roll with the nickname, per NBC Sports Boston. “Joe Mazzulla, I’ve got to give him the credit, he was the one that came up with that. I mean, I guess.”

