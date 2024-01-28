Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Joins Historic Group With Career Point Total

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum continues to perform at a high level for the Celtics in a week of accolades for the 25-year-old.

On Thursday, Tatum earned his fifth-career All-Star selection and will be a starter in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

Saturday night brought a statistical milestone for Tatum, who completed an and-one opportunity at the free-throw line for his first points of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. With that score, Tatum surpassed 11,000 points for his Celtics career.

Jayson Tatum just became the 7th player in NBA history to reach 11,000 points before his 26th birthday. pic.twitter.com/OxaYR0yeE0 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 28, 2024

The Boston forward added to the NBA history books, becoming the seventh player to reach that point total before the age of 26, as referenced by Celtics play-by-play broadcaster Sean Grande.

On a talented roster, Tatum remains one of Boston’s most consistent scorers, averaging 27 points per game this year. His production comes just one season after posting over 30 points per game.

Tatum joins legendary players such as Kobe Bryant and becomes the fourth active player on the list along with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

While the individual moments continue to accumulate for Tatum, the Celtics star is focused on chasing the championship that would elevate his legacy.