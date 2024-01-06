Why Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Feels NBA Should Dump Monthly Award

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was recently named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month after Boston’s 12-2 run in December, however, the award isn’t one that he’s on board with.

In fact, if it were up to Mazzulla, the NBA would dispose of the monthly award entirely and replace it.

“Does it mean something to me? In the past, I probably would’ve said, ‘No,'” Mazzulla told reporters after Boston’s 126-97 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, per CLNS Media video. “But I think it’s a testament to what we’re building, what we’re creating. So it’s a testament to the staff. I wish they would change to staff of the month because I’m not doing it by myself.”

Mazzulla added: “I do think they should get rid of the award — or change it to ‘Staff of the Month.'”

Boston, tasked with performing under the pressure of weighing championship expectations under a new-look roster, has flourished. The team remains the NBA’s only undefeated through 17 home games, tying a franchise record while sitting atop the league standings at 27-7.

Mazzulla’s played the part in utilizing nearly everyone on the roster for the betterment of the team, establishing a depth unit that’s proven capable of rising to the occasion when needed. On nights when starters like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or Kristaps Porzingis aren’t available, the reserve unit has held down the fort and kept the train running.

So far, the formula is working better than any other in the NBA.

Despite a few hiccups here and there, the differences between last season’s and the current Celtics are abundantly clear and if maintained, will only benefit Boston’s chase to Banner 18 in the long run.