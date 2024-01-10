BOSTON — A controversial ending in Monday’s 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers left a sour taste in the mouths of the Boston Celtics.

While players chimed in on the ensuing two-minute report that validated Boston’s frustrations, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla recognized that internal improvement had to outweigh the emotions of the officiating.

“It’s more important to focus on the third quarter for our team,” Mazzulla told reporters on Wednesday. “You have a right to be pissed about the situation. At the end of the day, if we try to act like that’s the main reason why we lost, we’re not getting the perspective that we need too.”

The Celtics played well most of the night with the exception of the third quarter that Mazzulla alluded too. Indiana jumped back in the game during those 12 minutes, outscoring Boston 44-33 before the eventual victory.

Knowing that missed calls and questionable officiating is a consistent occurrence in the NBA, Mazzulla knows that internal priorities have to stay at the forefront for the Celtics.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to happen again, because that’s the nature of the game,” Mazzulla added. “We look at it from a different perspective with an opportunity to get better. Doesn’t mean we’re happy about it. If you stay in it too long, you don’t focus on the right stuff.”

The Celtics look to respond on Wednesday night at TD Garden against the Minnesota Timberwolves with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET.