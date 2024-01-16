Celtics’ Sam Hauser In NFL Playoff Spirit After Packers’ Upset Win

The Boston Celtics continue their impressive run in the NBA season during a exciting yet busy season swirling in the sports world during the month of January.

The NFL playoffs began over the weekend, including Super Wild Card Weekend. Among the standout performances came as the Green Bay Packers upset the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a 48-32 road victory. As the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture, Green Bay has the chance to make another deep run, this time with another talented quarterback in first-year starter Jordan Love.

The Packers’ win came much to the delight of Celtics forward Sam Hauser, who grew up in Green Bay. On a recent team flight, Hauser sported a throwback Brett Favre jersey to celebrate the win, as shown in a new social media post from fellow Celtic Kristaps Porzingis.

Just as the Packers have been on the rise this season, Hauser has also elevated his own play, emerging into a top option off the bench for the Celtics while shooting nearly 42% from three-point range.

The Packers prepare to visit the No. 1 seeded San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the NFC Divisional round while the Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden on Wednesday night.