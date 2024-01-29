The matchup for Super Bowl LVIII is finally set as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Las Vegas with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

From Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, the game features plenty of star power across the board. With two powerful teams and fan bases, ticket prices for the game are on the rise, as annually expected in most cases.

Less than 24 hours after the conference championship games ended, here are where the cheapest ticket prices currently stand with just under two weeks to go until the latest installment of one of the biggest events in all of sports.

Ticketmaster: $9,749

SeatGeek: $9,661

StubHub: $9,466

VividSeats: $6,631

Story continues below advertisement

The overall fan experience could get pricey, even for a Super Bowl. Given the host location of Las Vegas, already expensive hotels and general fanfare could force more money out of fans traveling in for the big game.

Kansas City and San Francisco duel in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, which resulted in a 31-20 win for the Chiefs after trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off at Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.