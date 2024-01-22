The Chiefs had to battle the Bills for 60 minutes Sunday night, and then they had to fend off Buffalo fans.

Not every member of Bills Mafia handled their favorite team’s divisional-round loss well. In addition to tears after the 27-24 verdict at Highmark Stadium, some Buffalo fans threw snowballs at Kansas City players as they exited the field. Patrick Mahomes had to dodge a few of them before getting into the locker room, where ice-cold showers awaited.

Drue Tranquill received similar treatment, and he was ready and willing to participate in a snowball fight. The Chiefs linebacker made as much very clear on X after the game.

“I caught the snowball. If it didn’t break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at him,” Tranquill wrote. “We’d beat them in a snowball fight too. Truth is, my four-year-old throws a meaner snowball than #BillsMafia.”

Buffalo fans Sunday ran through the gamut of emotions, culminating with anger-filled snowball launching. Pure joy filled the stadium when Josh Allen and company took a three-point lead late in the third quarter, but those smiles turned to frowns when Tyler Bass’ late missed field goal prevented the Bills from knotting things up.

Those fans now will have to watch Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game for a sixth straight season while they think “Maybe next year.”