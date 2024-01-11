The Patriots might not be in the postseason, but New England fans might want to watch out for this team as a potential candidate to sign Bill Belichick.

Robert Kraft and Belichick on Thursday announced they agreed to mutually part ways after 24 years. The agreement came after the franchise’s worst season in three decades as Kraft now sets out on a search for a new head coach and general manager.

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly emerged as the first suitor for Belichick, and the Los Angeles Chargers have been a popular pick for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s next destination. A playoff team also might be on the hunt for a new head coach depending on how the wild-card round shakes out.

” … I still believe there are at least two teams worth monitoring for potential change at the chief coaching spot as we head into getting playoff results,” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson posted on X.

The Dallas Cowboys come to mind from this speculation from the NFL insider. Mike McCarthy could be on a short leash, and if he fails to deliver a Super Bowl, Jerry Jones might seek another option.

However, a fellow NFC East rival could be a sneaky pick to be Belichick’s next stop. The Eagles face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. Philadelphia is expected to win, but injuries to Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could slow down the offense and give Tampa Bay a chance at an upset.

The Eagles defense regressed sharply since Jonathan Gannon left to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and Matt Patricia didn’t help much when he took over play-calling duties. Philadelphia looked like a shell of itself this season compared to its Super Bowl run, and while on the surface, it would be shocking to part ways with Nick Sirianni, it’s not unprecedented.

Doug Pederson was fired two seasons after he beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. It wasn’t a losing season, but owner Jeffrey Lurie is known to try to push the envelope and not stay stagnant. General manager Howie Roseman assembled an embarrassment of riches, but Sirianni wasn’t able to get the best out of the roster after Gannon and Shane Steichen left for NFL head coaching positions.

If the Buccaneers pull off the upset, Lurie and Roseman could decide Sirianni isn’t fit to lead the roster to where they want the team to be. Lurie was born in Boston but wasn’t able to buy the Patriots. He perhaps could get the next best thing and sign the best NFL coach of all time.

For Belichick, he’d get a ready-made roster with veterans like Fletcher Cox and rising stars like Jalen Carter. Unlike the Falcons, the Eagles already have a franchise quarterback, and he could bring in a sharper mind to get the most out of Hurts, and he has a rapport with Patricia, so the message could be sent more clearly with Belichick at the helm.

It would be an ambitious move, but the Cowboys’ ascension adds more pressure for the Eagles to compete. The front office could decide to wait things out, but all that could depend on how Philadelphia plays during its postseason run.