The Cowboys didn’t replace Mike McCarthy with Bill Belichick after their 2023 season, but the door for the latter to eventually land in Dallas seemingly is wide open.

Countless football fans and media members alike speculated Jerry Jones would go all in on Belichick after America’s Team’s humiliating season-ending loss in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But the Cowboys owner elected to stick by McCarthy, who will enter the final year of his contract in 2024.

All things considered, it could be a prove-it season for McCarthy, and if Belichick doesn’t land a coaching job this winter, he will be available on the market next year. At that point, would Jones consider hiring the eight-time Super Bowl champion?

“I know him personally, and I like him,” Jones told Yahoo! Sports’ Jori Epstein. “There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None.”

Jones added: “We all know that he’s certainly excellent, maybe at the top of his profession. To say that any one person automatically assures you a Super Bowl is ridiculous. That’s too high (an) expectation for him. But is he maybe the greatest pro football coach of all time? Could very well be.

“He is a friend and I like him and I want to make real clear: I wouldn’t have any problem working with him.”

There’s a chance we could see an NFC East bidding war for Belichick after the ’24 campaign. The 71-year-old reportedly would “love” to coach the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles apparently “could be at the front of the line” to pursue Belichick if Nick Sirianni struggles again next season.

Such a market would leave Belichick with a very tough decision. But if Jones gets involved and remains starved for a Super Bowl, the Cowboys owner could make the coaching legend an offer he couldn’t refuse.