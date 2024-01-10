Derrick White Has Hilarious Reaction To Celtics-Pacers Report

The NBA on Tuesday released the last two-minute report from the Celtics-Pacers game, though not everyone seemed to have read it.

Jaylen Brown believed he was fouled in the final three seconds of Monday’s contest, but the referees reviewed it and overturned the call. A foul on Kristaps Porzingis was called on the next possession, and Bennedict Mathurin sank the game-winning free throws to help Indiana beat Boston.

Buddy Hield confirmed to Joe Mazzulla he fouled Brown, according to the Celtics head coach. The Boston All-Star was irate after the game and even earned support from LeBron James. The NBA’s last two-minute report confirmed the overturned foul on Brown was correct. But a moving screen on Myles Turner was missed on the Pacers’ last possession, and the foul on Porzingis was incorrect.

The Celtics were dealt a bad hand, but Derrick White on Wednesday didn’t seem too interested in the details when asked if he read the report.

Story continues below advertisement

“No, there’s too many words,” White told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

The NBA’s L2M is aimed to be as thorough as possible to leave as little doubt on calls that were made during a game. But White likely had the same mindset as many Celtics fans who just wanted to know about the two crucial calls in Monday’s loss.

Boston also needed a short memory of that loss as it traveled back to TD Garden for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.