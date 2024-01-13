We could be in for a crazy wild-card matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, as the NFL postseason gets underway Saturday.

The Chiefs and Dolphins already combined to give us a solid game earlier this season, as Kansas City took home a win from their matchup at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9.

This game will be at Arrowhead Stadium, however, which is expected to reach minus-30 degrees with wind-chill Saturday. In other words, it’ll be cold.

The Chiefs are a three-point favorite, according to NESN Bets consensus data. The total for the matchup is 45, which has been greatly impacted by historically low temperatures expected in Kansas City.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s only one way to watch Dolphins-Chiefs:

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock