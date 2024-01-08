Week 18 was not kind to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Continued poor play paired with injuries to key players led to a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants, which helped the Dallas Cowboys clinch the NFC East crown and a home playoff game.

Jalen Hurts suffered a finger injury before returning to finish the game at quarterback. Additionally, star wideout A.J. Brown suffered a knee injury and did not return in the first half.

A.J. Brown is heading to the Eagles locker room. pic.twitter.com/1IveoGZpg2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 7, 2024

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did not have details on the extent of Brown’s injury, though he highlighted the receiver’s moral after the loss.

Story continues below advertisement

“A.J. was the first one to greet everyone in the locker room,” Sirianni told reporters, per CBS Philadelphia. “I feel terrible anytime any of our players get hurt.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo did note that Brown is “not believed to have a serious injury,” which would give him a chance to be ready for the start of the postseason for the Eagles.

Brown was a centerpiece of the offense for the Eagles this season, tallying well over 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

As the No. 5 seed, the Eagles will travel to Tampa Bay to battle the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.