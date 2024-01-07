Ex-Celtics Draftee Goes Petty Mode After Blowout Loss To Boston

Aaron Nesmith struggled to read the room, directly after the Boston Celtics pounded the Indiana Pacers en route to a 118-101 victory on Saturday night.

Nesmith, who Boston selected 14th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, and is now a member of the Pacers, left no impact on the floor throughout the night. In fact, the 24-year-old shot a horrendous 3-for-13 from the field, including o-for-7 from 3-point range, scoring just eight points and finishing a minus-five.

Yet, that didn’t stop Nesmith from turning petty on social media afterward.

The Vanderbilt product posted his only noteworthy highlight of the night — a dunk over Boston’s Derrick White — on his Instagram story shortly after the final buzzer sounded at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, dropping Indiana to 20-15.

Deserving? Absolutely not. Humorous? Most definitely.

Nesmith pulled a massive JV bench rider move. Unlike Nesmith, White’s been a critical part of Boston’s NBA-best success, garnering a notable amount of All-Star consideration — and rightfully so.

White has gotten the job done on both sides of the floor, blossoming as arguably the most efficient two-way guard in the NBA while maintaining his team-first approach, now as a starter.

Meanwhile, Nesmith has averaged 11.7 points through 32 games, which granted, is a career-high.

Boston, now winners of back-to-back contests, improved its NBA-best record to 27-7 with the win, still atop the Eastern Conference.

