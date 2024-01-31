The Boston Bruins can lay claim to being one of the most historically significant franchises in the history of the NHL, being founded as the league’s first American franchise in 2024.

In the (many, many) years since, some of the league’s best players have donned the Spoked-B.

We’ve talked about nearly all of them, highlighting the greatest wingers (on both sides), defensemen and goaltenders in franchise history. It’s time we talk about the position that’s in the thick of it all, however, the centers.

If you break up the Bruins’ first century of hockey into eras, which they did throughout the 2023-24 season, you find that each

Adam Oates, Joe Thornton, Barry Pederson, Jean Ratelle and Marc Savard were all great, but they weren’t among the best. These guys were, however.

Don McKenney (1954-1963)

It was tough rounding out the fifth spot on this list, with a number of players feeling worthy of a spot. McKenney, when actually taking a look at how much each of these players meant to the Bruins, was the easy choice, however.

McKenney isn’t going to boast the same scoring numbers (195 goals, 265 assists) as the other men on this list, but the six-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy nominee was a trail blazer for the good guys in hockey. He made six straight All-Star games, and won the Lady Byng in 1960. The only thing he’s missing is a ring.

David Krejci (2007-2021; 2023)

Is there anyone in Bruins history who rose to the occasion more often than Krejci? It took a while for the Czech hockey legend to find his footing, thanks to a few injuries, but once he did, he hit the ground running.

There’s no shortage of moments to look back at throughout Krejci’s career, with his playoff-leading 12 goals, 23 points and four game-winning goals highlighting a magnificent run to the 2011 Stanley Cup. It was never easy for Krejci, but his ability to steady any group of wingers and consistent playoff success lands him on this list.

Milt Schmidt (1936-1955)

We’re going way back in time for this once, as Milt Schmidt’s career came and went before most of us ever came along. It isn’t hard to recognize how special he was, however.

Schmidt is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, four-time All-Star, 1951 Hart Memorial Trophy winner and a member of the Hall of Fame. He did all of that not only at center, but on defense, as well.

Phil Esposito (1964-1981)

Esposito might be the most underrated player in Bruins history, especially when you consider how pivotal he was to the most successful era Boston hockey has seen.

He’s got the second most goals (459), most hat tricks (26) and best goals per game mark (0.79) mark in Bruins history. He also won the Stanley Cup twice, made eight All-Star appearances, won a pair of Hart trophies and has his No. 7 retired at TD Garden. His 1973-74 might be the greatest single season in Bruins history.

Patrice Bergeron (2003-2023)

Is there anything that needs to be said?

Bergeron is the Bruins, having helped usher in one of the longest sustained runs of success the city has ever seen. It’s been admitted by those in Boston that he’s one of the greats, and any number or accolade you want to look at backs it up. The six-time Selke Award winner could very well see the trophy named after himself one day, solidifying himself as one of the best two-way players in the history of hockey. He ended his career with the captaincy, won a Stanley Cup, played through hellish injuries and found repeated success in the Spoked-B. He might not just be the best center in Bruins history, he might be the best player in Bruins history.