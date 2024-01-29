Another season means another trip to the Super Bowl for former New England Patriots assistant coach Brendan Daly.

Daly, who is in his fifth season with the Kansas City Chiefs and serves as the team’s linebackers coach, has made going to the Super Bowl a routine accomplishment even though it’s anything of the sort.

Thanks to the Chiefs defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Super Bowl LVIII will be the the eighth time Daly has coached in the big game in the last 10 seasons.

Daly spent five seasons with the Patriots as New England’s defensive line coach before leaving the organization to join the Chiefs following the 2018 campaign. The winning certainly hasn’t stopped for Daly, who was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams with the Patriots, since becoming a defensive assistant with Kansas City. He put two more Super Bowl rings on his hand and has a chance to add a third — and sixth overall — when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

Daly’s contributions, which also includes an unfathomable 10 straight appearances in the AFC title game, to successful franchises are starting to gain him attention. Daley reportedly interviewed for the New York Giants’ vacant defensive coordinator position last week.

Landing that job may make it more difficult for Daly to continue his wild Super Bowl streak, but teaming up with Brian Daboll — the two spent three seasons together on the Patriots coaching staff — and running the Giants defense would be a well-deserved promotion.