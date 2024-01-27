The Boston Red Sox have a bright future with a talented core of young prospects that are taking shape around the league.

As MLB Pipeline released its Top 100 prospects list for the upcoming season, the Red Sox were well represented with four young players.

Infielder Marcelo Mayer (No. 15), outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 24), catcher Kyle Teel (No. 40) and utility player Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 76) represented Boston among the sport’s 100 best prospects.

Rafaela made his Major League debut at the end of the 2023 season, playing solid defense in the outfield and hitting his first home run against the New York Yankees.

Story continues below advertisement

The other three prospects in Mayer, Anthony, and Teel were drafted in three consecutive years by the Red Sox in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The trio holds plenty of expectations to be the future of baseball in Boston to join an already emerging young core in the majors with Brayan Bello, Triston Casas and Rafael Devers.

Rafaela could start the year in Triple-A or potentially make the big league club as a utilityman. Mayer, Anthony and Teel will likely be together to start the season in Double-A.

All four prospects enter 2024 with the opportunity to grow and get that much closer to helping the Red Sox in the near future.