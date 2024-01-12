It’s official: Jerod Mayo is the 15th head coach of the Patriots.
New England announced Mayo’s promotion in an official release Friday afternoon. The news arrived a day after Bill Belichick “mutually” parted ways with the franchise.
The Patriots also announced they will hold a news conference next Wednesday at noon ET, when Mayo will meet with reporters at Gillette Stadium.
Mayo is the first Black head coach in Patriots history. The 37-year-old also is the youngest head coach in the NFL, beating Sean McVay by a month.
It’s unclear whether New England will hire a new general manager before next week’s news conference. You can click here for our breakdown of nine potential candidates for the job.
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images