It’s official: Jerod Mayo is the 15th head coach of the Patriots.

New England announced Mayo’s promotion in an official release Friday afternoon. The news arrived a day after Bill Belichick “mutually” parted ways with the franchise.

The Patriots also announced they will hold a news conference next Wednesday at noon ET, when Mayo will meet with reporters at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots to host an introductory press conference to announce the promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th head coach in franchise history: https://t.co/CaIEsmXaHQ pic.twitter.com/Ybos2wtdqH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 12, 2024

Mayo is the first Black head coach in Patriots history. The 37-year-old also is the youngest head coach in the NFL, beating Sean McVay by a month.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear whether New England will hire a new general manager before next week’s news conference. You can click here for our breakdown of nine potential candidates for the job.