How Every Captain Impacted Bruins Throughout History

The Bruins have had multiple Hall of Famers named captain of the team, and each of them had their own unique impact on the franchise.

Boston named Brad Marchand its 27th captain in franchise history this season. There’s a rich history of players who put their stamp on the team throughout the years, so let’s take a look at each captain in Bruins history and what they did during their tenure leading the team.

Sprague Cleghorn (1925-27)

“The Big Train” arrived in Boston from the Canadiens after he was sold for $5,000. He was a veteran presence during the early years of the franchise and was a mentor for Eddie Shore. The defenseman scored 15 goals and notched 11 assists for 26 points during his three-year Bruins tenure.

Lionel Hitchman (1928-31)

Hitchman requested a trade to the Bruins during the 1924-25 season, and he would become one of the most dominant defensive pairings in the league with Shore. After Cleghorn retired, Hitchman assumed captaincy and helped Boston win its first Stanley Cup. He also finished second in Hart Trophy voting in the 1929-30 season. The defenseman also is known as one of the first hockey players to wear a helmet, and his No. 3 is retired by the franchise.

George Owen (1931-32)

Hitchman resigned his duties as captain to Owen. The Massachusetts native scored 12 goals and tallied 11 assists for 23 points in his lone season as captain and was part of the 1928-29 Stanley Cup team.

Dit Clapper (1932-33), (1939-44)

Clapper was part of the “Dynamite Line” with Ralph “Cooney” Weiland and Dutch Gainor. He led the Bruins to two Stanley Cups as captain and became the only player to play for three championship teams. His No. 5 is retired by the team, and he was named to the Bruins centennial team.

Marty Barry (1933-34)

Barry took the torch after Clappers’ short stint at captain. He scored a career-high 27 goals and notched 39 points in 48 games during his captaincy campaign.

Nels Stewart (1934-35)

Stewart ascended to captaincy in the last stint of his first season at Boston. He scored 64 goals in his four-season career with the Bruins.

Eddie Shore (1935-36)

Shore was in his 10th season when he became Bruins captain. He had won two Stanley Cups, and in his lone season as captain, he was named an All-Star and won the third out of his four Hart Trophies. His No. 4 hangs in the rafters at TD Garden, and he was named a member of the All-Centennial Team.

Red Beattie (1936-37)

Beattie was the last Bruin to end multiple one-season runs as captain. He scored eight goals and tallied seven assists for 15 points during his captaincy campaign.

Cooney Weiland (1937-39)

Weiland helped guide the Bruins to their second Stanley Cup during his captaincy campaign. He became Boston head coach in 1941 and helped the team win its third Stanley Cup. The Hall of Famer scored 131 goals and tallied 107 assists in his eight-year Bruins career.

Bill Cowley (1944-45)

Cowley took over as captain when Clapper transitioned to player-coach. He had won two Hart Trophies and was part of the two Stanley Cup teams. He recorded 190 goals and 347 assists for 537 points and is part of the All-Centennial Team.

John Crawford (1945-46)

The defenseman was a member of the 1939 and 1941 Stanley Cup teams and was a two-time All-Star.

Bobby Bauer (1946-47)

Bauer was a member of the iconic “Kraut Line” and became captain of the Bruins following his service in World War II. He achieved career highs in goals with 30 and points with 54 in 58 games. He was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Milt Schmidt (1947-54)

“The Ultimate Bruin” won the Hart Trophy with 61 points in the 1950-51 season. Schmidt is the only Bruin to serve as player, captain, coach and general manager. He was the anchor of “Kraut Line” and part of the 1939 and 1941 Stanley Cup teams before serving in World War II. Schmidt’s No. 15 is retired and earned his spot on the All-Centennial team.

Ed Sandford (1954-55)

Sandford came off an All-Star campaign when he became captain and recorded 34 points in 61 games in his lone season.

Fern Flaman (1955-61)

The Hall of Famer became captain when he was reacquired by Boston and finished his career with the Bruins. The defenseman was a three-time All-Star.

Don McKenney (1961-63)

McKenney became captain after leading the team in scoring four times, including his rookie season in 1954-55. The center was a six-time All-Star.

Leo Boivin (1963-66)

The blueliner was part of two teams that made the Stanley Cup final twice in the 1950s.

Johnny Bucyk (1966-67), (1973-77)

“The Chief” helped guide the Bruins back to two Stanley Cup victories in the 1970s. He earned his spot on the All-Centennial Team as the franchise’s leader in goals, and his No. 9 is retired by the club after finishing his 21-season career with the Bruins with 1,339 points.

Wayne Cashman (1977-83

Another member of the All-Centennial Team, Cashman won two Stanley Cups with Bucyk in 1970 and 1972. As captain, he led the Bruins to the semifinals three times and the Stanley Cup final in 1978.

Terry O’Reilly (1983-85)

“Taz” was renowned for his physical style and is one of just five players in club history to have led the team in points and penalty minutes in the same season. He later became head coach. And his No. 24 is retired by team, and O’Reilly is a member of the All-Centennial Team.

Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton (1985-88)

After O’Reilly retired, Boston opted for a co-captaincy. Middleton’s No. 16 is retired by the club, and the co-captaincy ceased after ‘Nifty” retired after the Bruins lost in the 1988 Stanley Cup final.

Ray Bourque (1988-2000)

Bourque’s 15-year run as captain is the longest in franchise history. The Hall of Fame defenseman won five Norris Trophies and was a first-team All-Star 12 times. He led the B’s to the Stanley Cup final in 1988 and 1990. He’s the all-time leading scorer among defensemen. His No. 77 was honored by the Bruins, and he is a member of the All-Centennial Team.

Jason Allison (2000-01)

Allison took over the “C” in the middle of the 2000-01 season. He recorded a career-high 95 points and 36 goals in 82 games.

Joe Thornton (2002-06)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NHL Draft posted a career-high 101 points during his first season as captain.

Zdeno Chara (2006-2020)

The star defenseman signed a massive deal with Boston in free agency. It proved to be worth every penny as he established a new tone for the team that helped revitalize the club into the 2010s. He helped the Bruins win the 2011 Stanley Cup and led Boston to two more Stanley Cup finals in 2013 and 2019. The Norris Trophy winner earned his spot on the All-Centennial Team.

Patrice Bergeron (2020-23)

Bergeron also was part of Boston’s success with Chara in the 2010s. He earned his spot on the All-Centennial Team as a six-time Selke Trophy winner. Bergeron led the Bruins to their fourth Presidents’ Trophy last season.

Brad Marchand (2023-24)

Marchand also was a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup team. The winger is the franchise’s all-time leader in overtime goals and shorthanded scores. He also is a member of the All-Centennial Team.