How Randy Moss Took Care Of Julian Edelman In Patriots Rookie Year

Stars such as Randy Moss and Wes Welker gave Julian Edelman plenty of talent to work beside during his rookie year with the New England Patriots in 2009.

As a converted quarterback from his college days at Kent State, the seventh-round draft pick had a lot to learn with the Patriots. Looking back, Edelman revealed how grateful he was to have an all-time great in his corner in Moss.

“Randy was the guy (who) gave you tough love, but when people weren’t watching and we were by ourselves, Randy would always love me up,” Edelman shared with Moss and quarterback Tom Brady on the “Let’s Go” podcast. “He knew I was mentally battling through the struggles of trying to make this crazy team. We had a lot of players in that room that were very viable players.”

Moss stepped up in several ways, even helping Edelman pay his way through an early tradition during his Patriots rookie contract.

“As the rookie receiver of the room, I’d have to go in and buy the lunches,” Edelman recalled. “He knew I didn’t have much money. He’d always slide me a couple hundred bucks. Randy was kind of like that older brother for me that always looked out, but in front of everyone, he had to let them know, ‘(I’m not) giving him treatment.’ That was part of the game for entering the Patriots that year. I’m very thankful for having Randy and Tom.”

Both players had impactful seasons for the Patriots that year. Moss tallied over 1,000 yards once again and hauled in a league-best 13 touchdowns. After 37 regular-season receptions, Edelman got his first chance to produce when it mattered most, recording a pair of touchdowns for the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens.

The year marked a transition between eras of historically impactful targets for Tom Brady and the Patriots, as Edelman eventually grew into a 1,000-yard receiver with three Super Bowl rings.