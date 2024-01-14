It’s How Cold For Dolphins-Chiefs Playoff Game In Kansas City?

Wild winter weather has been a theme to start the NFL playoffs, continuing Saturday night with a shivering showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait until Monday to play their first-round matchup after the NFL postponed the game originally slated for Sunday with severe weather in western New York.

Kansas City offered similar occurrences on Saturday night as the Chiefs host the Dolphins during Super Wild Card Weekend. While snow and wind weren’t the forecast, dangerously low temperatures settled in on the opening night of the postseason.

The temperature in Kansas City at kickoff sat at negative four degrees, establishing one of the coldest games in NFL history.

A temperature for the record books.

So, what type of effect can that level of cold cause? Fans found out quickly when water bottles instantly froze in the open air of the stadium.

Kansas City is so cold, this water bottle freezes instantly



(via @keelynadler)

Some players wore extra layers while others went sleeveless, not letting the cold affect their play entering the playoff battle.

Fans bundled up for the chilly contest such as pop star Taylor Swift, she rocked a custom jacket of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Taylor Swift's custom made No. 87 jacket was designed and created by the wife of 49ers' All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, @krisjuszczyk.

The Chiefs and Dolphins battle for a spot in the AFC Divisional round and the right to return to their warm locker rooms in positive spirits.