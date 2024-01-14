Jaylen Brown Puts On Block Party, Offense Clicks In Reset Celtics Win

The Boston Celtics needed an answer coming off of a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and did so with a dominant win of their own, smashing Ime Udoka’s Houston Rockets in a 145-113 victory.

Out of a widespread outpouring of production across the board, Jaylen Brown elevated his play with 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field.

Brown’s defense stood out as well, especially with a highlight block at the basket on Houston’s Jabari Smith.

DENIED! ❌✋ pic.twitter.com/4WYZKFcB1T — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 14, 2024

Jaylen Brown with his 2nd block tonight pic.twitter.com/xjHYin2jq4 — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) January 14, 2024

“Absolutely, I feel like I’ve been playing one of the best defensive years of my career,” Brown told Abby Chin after the victory, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I think I continue to go up and continue to grow. Trying to make some more plays at the rim. That’s what people want to see. I think I’ve been really good on defense.”

The Celtics ran away with the win with an offensive outburst, even with Jayson Tatum getting ejected in the fourth quarter after arguing a pair of no-calls.

Jayson Tatum has just been ejected. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JxJZIrsEus — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 14, 2024

“Stand up for myself, say my peace,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

For the Celtics, getting back in rhythm after a brutal loss to the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back became a necessary priority for Boston.

“It felt good to sleep in your own bed and play the ball we know how to play,” Brown added. “Last game we didn’t feel like we were at our best. Today, we wanted to come out and make sure we stayed undefeated on the home court.”

Taking advantage during the ups and downs of the season is an important area of growth for the Celtics and being able to respond from adversity.

Story continues below advertisement

“It never felt like we were too high after the Minnesota game or felt like we were too low after the Milwaukee game,” Mazzulla said after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I think those are the things we have to create to get to the next day.”

“We got our ass kicked the other night, so we wanted to bounce back,” Tatum added. “We want to win every night.”

The Celtics return to action in Canada on Monday to take on the Toronto Raptors.