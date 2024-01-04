Jim Montgomery Gives Encouraging Update On Bruins Defenseman

Derek Forbort could make his return to the Bruins lineup this month after a positive update from Jim Montgomery.

Boston last month placed the defenseman on long-term injured reserve after Forbort was unable to shake off a nagging groin injury. The 31-year-old played 20 out of the Bruins’ 36 games before he made his return to practice Thursday.

“Week to week, starting (Thursday) as he ramps up and progresses,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “I’ll have more news, but it’s a good sign that he’s finally on the ice.”

Forbort brings added physicality to the Bruins blue line, so his return would be valuable as Boston prepares for a playoff push. Boston has relied on Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon in his absence and amid injuries to other defensemen throughout the season.

Matthew Poitras also returned to practice at Warrior Ice Arena following his stint with Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old is not available to play for Boston on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins as he starts to get reacclimated to the team.

Puck drop for Boston-Pittsburgh at TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.