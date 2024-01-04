Jim Montgomery Reveals Bruins’ Goalie Plans For Postseason

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman arguably are the best goaltender tandem in the NHL, and the Bruins plan to get the best out of the pair this postseason.

Ullmark and Swayman played a key part in Boston’s lead in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins faced multiple injuries and absences on the blue line, but their goalies always were there to step up. Head coach Jim Montgomery admitted his team relied too much on their tandem, and the B’s run of play following the holiday break showed how dangerous they can be.

Montgomery on Thursday made his “Toucher & Hardy” debut on 98.5 The Sports Hub, and the Bruins head coach was asked if the goalie rotation in the regular season will continue in the playoffs.

“Yes, I mean, there’s no reason. And I think, you know, you’ve got to learn from the past, too,” Montgomery said, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Nick Gemelli. “Last year, I made a mistake by not doing that in the playoffs. And I think that we, as an organization, evaluate everything. When you have two goaltenders and the demands of the playoffs are much more strenuous mentally than they are physically because you’re only playing every second day. It’s not like the regular season. However, the mental demands are significant. If you know you can have a day off to get a breather, reset, refocus, and bring your A-game again, I think it just behooves us to play to our strengths.”

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery had a similar reflection after the Bruins were eliminated in the first round by the Panthers. Swayman only played two games in the seven-game series against Florida. He’s since continued his run as one of the top shot-stoppers in the game, and according to Montgomery, will get his chance to shine on the postseason stage.

There still is stiff competition left in the regular season, and Boston’s goalies will continue to play a pivotal role for the Bruins throughout.