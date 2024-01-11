BOSTON — Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is no stranger to voicing his opinions and consistently supporting his players.

Most recently, Mazzulla backed his team that fell in controversial fashion with a series of crucial calls in a 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Officiating became an invigorated topic of the week when Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic ripped referees for a major gap in award free throws against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mazzulla acknowledged that he heard the thoughts of his fellow Eastern Conference coach and agreed with the theme of protecting players.

“I think he has a right to do that,” Mazzulla told reporters on Wednesday. “I always pay attention to how coaches lead their teams.”

From celebrating personnel who may not catch the spotlight to emphasizing the impact of his stars, Mazzulla has done just that during his tenure with the Celtics.

“His players praised him for having their backs,” Mazzulla added. “Whether it’s right, wrong or indifferent, the most important thing is to make sure that players know we have their backs. Making sure we’re going to defend them.”

Mazzulla and the Celtics look to return to the win column against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at TD Garden.