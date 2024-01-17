Julian Edelman has been a part of some of the best teams to ever come through New England, winning three Super Bowls during his career with the Patriots.

With plenty of solid options to choose from, which Patriots squad does No. 11 believe stands out from the rest?

In a new reel on Instagram, the Super Bowl LIII MVP ranked the 2014 Patriots that won Super Bowl XLIX as the best team in franchise history.

“For me, (it’s) 2014,” Edelman shared. “We were all healthy. We had (Danny) Amendola, (Rob) Gronkowski, (Dont’a) Hightower. Slater on special teams. (Tom Brady) just (expletive) carrying the flag out. Down 10 points (in the Super Bowl). Mental toughness just through the roof in the fourth quarter and Malcolm Butler making an insane play. Making the play when his team needed it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 2014 Patriots, as Edelman alluded to, did make a special mark with a rare chance to chase a championship with a fully healthy roster, something that had hurt other New England teams in that era.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 1/16, 7:03pm
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+122
Sun 1/21, 6:30 PM
BUF -2.5 O/U 46
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-147

The Patriots went 12-4 in the regular season, won memorable playoff games over the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts and defeated the Seattle Seahawks in an all-time classic in Super Bowl XLIX to win the franchise’s fourth championship.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Edelman finished just shy of 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season for the Patriots. The wide receiver boosted his postseason legacy with a touchdown pass against the Ravens before hauling in the game-winning touchdown reception in the Super Bowl.

In descending order, Edelman filled out his top-five list with Patriot teams from 2016, 2007, 2004 and 2001. All four made the Super Bowl in those seasons with three leading to championships.

Story continues below advertisement

With Jerod Mayo starting a new chapter as the Patriots’ head coach, New England looks to start a path back to the championship glory that Edelman helped create.

More NFL:

Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects On Nearly Joining Patriots Before Trade

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images