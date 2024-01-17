Julian Edelman has been a part of some of the best teams to ever come through New England, winning three Super Bowls during his career with the Patriots.

With plenty of solid options to choose from, which Patriots squad does No. 11 believe stands out from the rest?

In a new reel on Instagram, the Super Bowl LIII MVP ranked the 2014 Patriots that won Super Bowl XLIX as the best team in franchise history.

“For me, (it’s) 2014,” Edelman shared. “We were all healthy. We had (Danny) Amendola, (Rob) Gronkowski, (Dont’a) Hightower. Slater on special teams. (Tom Brady) just (expletive) carrying the flag out. Down 10 points (in the Super Bowl). Mental toughness just through the roof in the fourth quarter and Malcolm Butler making an insane play. Making the play when his team needed it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 2014 Patriots, as Edelman alluded to, did make a special mark with a rare chance to chase a championship with a fully healthy roster, something that had hurt other New England teams in that era.

The Patriots went 12-4 in the regular season, won memorable playoff games over the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts and defeated the Seattle Seahawks in an all-time classic in Super Bowl XLIX to win the franchise’s fourth championship.

Edelman finished just shy of 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season for the Patriots. The wide receiver boosted his postseason legacy with a touchdown pass against the Ravens before hauling in the game-winning touchdown reception in the Super Bowl.

In descending order, Edelman filled out his top-five list with Patriot teams from 2016, 2007, 2004 and 2001. All four made the Super Bowl in those seasons with three leading to championships.

Story continues below advertisement

With Jerod Mayo starting a new chapter as the Patriots’ head coach, New England looks to start a path back to the championship glory that Edelman helped create.