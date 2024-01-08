Kendrick Bourne is one of more than a dozen Patriots players set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.

It sure sounds like he’s hoping to stay in New England.

After the Patriots held their postseason locker cleanout and final exit meetings Monday, Bourne posted a photo of Gillette Stadium on his Instagram story with the caption: “Hopefully see you soon.”

Bourne spent the last three seasons in New England and was in the midst of a career year when he suffered a torn ACL during a Week 8 loss to Miami.

The 28-year-old wide receiver caught 37 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns before his injury, setting career highs for receptions per game and yards per game and nearly matching his highest single-season touchdown total (five).

Monday’s message wasn’t the first time Bourne expressed a desire to re-sign. A week earlier, he commented “Make the Patriots bring me back!” on a post by fellow New England wideout Demario Douglas.

The Patriots currently have Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte under contract for the 2024 season. Of that group, only Douglas exceeded expectations in 2023, setting Belichick-era rookie records for catches (49) and receiving yards (561) and emerging as a potent playmaker in the slot.

The initial reported timetable for Bourne’s return from injury was set at six to eight months, setting him up for a late April return at the earliest. It’s unclear whether he expects to heal in time for spring workouts.

Like the rest of the Patriots’ impending free agents, Bourne is set to hit the open market on March 13 if he does not re-sign before that date.