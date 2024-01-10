Kristaps Porzingis At Ease After Celtics-Pacers Report Release

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was involved in one of two game-deciding calls that didn’t go Boston’s way during its Monday night loss to the Pacers.

With two seconds left in regulation, tied at 131-131, officials charged Porzingis with a shooting foul on Indiana’s Benedict Mathurin. That gave Indiana three free-throw attempts, leaving the Celtics with just 0.2 seconds to take a desperation shot at sending the game into overtime — which fell short.

On Tuesday, the NBA released its two-minute report, clearing the air and clearing Porzingis of a shooting foul that, in hindsight, was falsely called. And instead of letting the botched handling of the game’s most critical seconds live rent-free in his head, Porzingis took a more mellow approach after catching wind of the report.

“On to the next one,” Porzingis posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, moments after the report was published.

✍️✍️

on to the next one ☘️ https://t.co/N8kJpXBhiz — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) January 9, 2024

Had Porzingis not been hit with the faulty foul call, Mathurin’s missed game-winning attempt would’ve sent the game into overtime.

Porzingis finished the night with 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists, shooting 6-of-13 while also tallying three blocks.

Boston returns home to host the Western Conference-best Minnesota Timberwolves (26-10) on Wednesday night. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.