Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had the last laugh in his individual battle with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Gardner-Johnson, who exchanged verbal barbs with Mayfield ahead of Sunday’s playoff game at Ford Field, intercepted the veteran signal-caller on Tampa Bay’s first offensive possession. The loudmouth safety proceeded to show a sign of disrespect as he flipped the intercepted ball back at Mayfield when the two were face-to-face on the sideline.

Well, Gardner-Johnson didn’t stop there. Following Detroit’s 31-23 victory, he took a NSFW victory lap on social media.

“That boy said we don’t watch film,” Gardner-Johnson said in reference to Mayfield’s pregame comments. “And I tossed that (expletive) back at you, too. I hope you got it, too. Make sure you send that with the jersey.”

Gardner-Johnson likely won’t be any quieter this week either. The Lions will face wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and Gardner-Johnson and Samuel have some history of their own.