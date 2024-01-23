Terry Rozier reportedly is being dealt to an Eastern Conference contender.

The Charlotte Hornets are trading Rozier to the Miami Heat, as first reported Tuesday morning by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the report.

The Heat are dealing veteran guard Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for Rozier. Wojnarowski reported the 2027 first-round pick includes protections.

Wojnarowski also reported the Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry. Charlotte is expected to see if it can trade Lowry again before the NBA deadline Feb. 8.

The 29-year-old Rozier spent the last five seasons in Charlotte after playing his first four campaigns with the Boston Celtics. Rozier is averaging career-highs in points (23.2), assists (6.6) and field goal percentage (45.9%) this season.

He joins a Heat team currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra and Miami have a proven track record of winning in the playoffs, reaching the conference finals in three of the last four years including a pair of NBA Finals appearances.