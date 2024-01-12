The Patriots didn’t waste time moving on from Bill Belichick, and fans had mixed feelings on the reported new hire.

New England on Friday hired Jerod Mayo as its next head coach, according to multiple reports. The former linebacker became the youngest coach in the NFL, and his reported hire came a day after Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick mutually agreed to part ways.

Mayo seemed to be the only choice for ownership as no other candidate reportedly was contacted by the Patriots. Kraft’s next job will be to hire a general manager, and Mayo will focus on the kind of staff he wants to build in his first season, especially when it comes to Bill O’Brien’s future.

NESN.com readers buzzed about the news, and there were varying opinions on the new top man on the sideline. Here are a few highlights:

“Keep OB, get (Mike) Vrabal as GM” — Proudvet59

“I’m glad to see most people are open to this. Especially after a hard day yesterday. He’s earned a shot. Never being named DC was not his fault. Or (Brian Flores’) either.” — TNPats

“I love the guy but he hasn’t even been a coordinator never mind head coach on any level. Big mistake needs a couple more years experience. They should have gone with Vrabel.” — PatfaninGa

“Jerod seems like a good person and he may be successful. I wish him and the team success. However, Kraft is the most disingenuous person. He ridden on the coattails of many. A mutual, amicable parting of the ways … I doubt that. A classless move by a classless person. He makes Jim Irsay look presidential. — anonymous

“This is a joke let’s call it what it is … Kraft and belichick relationship ran its course … he didn’t want bill anymore and is easily influenced … he’s a meddler and he didn’t want to have to deal with bill because I guarantee they didn’t agree on things … but he did point out that ‘he’s not qualified to answer that question’ so there you have it … I think bill left mayo in good shape but mayo is no bill belichick. So you are going to experience what it was like pre 2000 … maybe a SB appearance every 10 years.” — Lil bill

“Ugh, terrible move. The track record for NFL coaches in their first head-coaching gigs is absolutely terrible. I suspect he’ll be fired within 3 years and set the franchise back at least 5.” — Originalbosfan1

“negative nancy, why not give the guy a chance, maybe you will be right, but you may also be wrong — power of positive thinking goes a long way … i truly believe it is one of the reasons the downtrodden remain that way (in sports and in life).” — Bajer

“I don’t know about this. I hope not a true BB (disciple). I was looking for new ideas etc … Hopefully Mayo works out … Another defensive HC … This doesn’t make me jump up for joy … Of course, I hope it works out great.” — PatsFan354

The instant analysis was mixed, but things always can change for Patriots fans, especially when offensive personnel decisions become much clearer.