Some questioned if Bill Belichick might become a suitor for the Washington Commanders coaching job after presumed favorite Ben Johnson took himself out of the running. However, it doesn’t appear Washington is any more interested in Belichick on Wednesday than it was prior.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported Wednesday that Commanders owner Josh Harris is unlikely to go with Belichick.

The reasoning, Vacchiano wrote, is multi-fold.

“While there have been reports that the committee has discussed Belichick — the ex-Patriots coach and perhaps the greatest coach in NFL history — multiple team sources have said Harris is unlikely to go in that direction,” Vacchiano wrote.

“They have concerns about everything from Belichick’s age (71) to his willingness to work under a GM who will have control over personnel, to whether he’d even want to take on what could be a years-long rebuilding job.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Commanders are the lone vacancy in the National Football League. The Seattle Seahawks reportedly will hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who also interviewed with Washington.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Ravens defensive assistant Anthony Weaver and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are remaining available candidates from Washington’s initial group, Vacchiano wrote. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday all four were “very much in play.” Quinn also was a finalist for Seattle’s job.