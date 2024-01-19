The Falcons reportedly are the only team actively pursuing Bill Belichick, and Arthur Blank is pulling out all the stops.

The Atlanta owner reportedly met with the former New England Patriots head coach Monday. Blank and Belichick also had dinner Thursday ahead of the head coach’s second interview with the team, according to The Athletic. Dianna Russini added Belichick has been identified as the team’s “top candidate” after flying on one of Blank’s private jets for the second interview, which is expected to include other Falcons staffers and executives.

NFL insider Josina Anderson believed it to be a certainty Belichick would sign with the Falcons. If he does, he reportedly might bring in familiar faces: Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. There also could be more people in New England who join Belichick, with all eyes on what his sons will do. Kirk Cousins also might join the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, too, depending on how the QB’s situation with the Minnesota Vikings plays out.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways last week after 24 seasons, and Jerod Mayo formally was introduced as Belichick’s successor Wednesday. Things seem to be moving quickly for both sides with the Patriots reportedly already lining up interviews with defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator candidates.