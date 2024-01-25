There appears to be an idea of who the Patriots defensive coordinator is, but it still is up in the air about how will command the offense.

New England’s offense might not be the most attractive situation for a potential candidate, so it hasn’t lined up many interviews. The Patriots reportedly scheduled interviews with Nick Caley and Zac Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams. They reportedly requested an interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, but he took over as offensive coordinator after Brian Callahan left. New England also had under-the-radar interviews with candidates like Shane Waldron, who took the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator position.

There still are plenty of interesting names on the market, but New England plans on being “thoughtful” about its search, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Thursday. When the NFL insider appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand,” he admitted it wouldn’t be impossible if the Patriots went with a “two-pronged” approach at offensive coordinator.

It wouldn’t be the first time they went in that direction. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge operated the offense during the 2023 season, and that turned out to be a disaster and only served to shatter Mac Jones’ development.

New England likely will have actual offensive minds running the offense with Breer giving an example of a younger coach taking on the offensive coordinator position but a more veteran voice running the operation.

Josh McDaniels reportedly could return as offensive coordinator if Bill Belichick doesn’t sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

It still wouldn’t be the biggest confidence booster for fans, but that is the hand Jerod Mayo was dealt when he became head coach following the franchise’s worst season in over three decades.