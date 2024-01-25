It might take a little while for the New England Patriots to fill their offensive coordinator opening, as it’s believed that there aren’t too many candidates willing to take on the job.

It might hurt to hear, but that makes a ton of sense.

Bill O’Brien, who called plays under Bill Belichick last season, chose to leave the Patriots and head back to the collegiate ranks this offseason. He’ll be at Ohio State next season, which leaves new head coach Jerod Mayo looking for a replacement in New England. That will be easier said than done.

“I’ve spoken to (offensive coordinator) candidates in this cycle, and the Patriots job is not highly coveted,” Jeff Howe of the Athletic said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Pats Interference Podcast.” “It’s just not. There’s so much roster turnover. There’s still uncertainty with the other jobs (on the staff).

“… They don’t have a quarterback to sell anyone on. There aren’t any offensive playmakers that you’re going to be comfortable with. … You need a lot more than (Kendrick Bourne and Rhamondre Stevenson) to sell people.”

It’s not like New England can’t secure interviews. Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher and ex-Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron all interviewed with the Patriots, but Pitcher has since been promoted with the Bengals and Waldron has since been hired by the Chicago Bears.

That’s because those openings looked far more enticing than the New England’s, just as Howe said.

The Patriots still have an opportunity to hire someone that can make a difference, as the Sean McVay connection that Caley and Robinson each have is enough to excite anyone on the outside looking in. It remains apparent, however, that there needs to be more surrounding an offensive coordinator hire if New England is looking to find success yet again.