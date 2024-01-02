The Chicago Bears have a franchise-altering decision to make. Again.

The 7-9 Bears, who enter their regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers having won four of their last five games, have to decide whether they want to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback or if they want to move forward with Justin Fields.

Chicago traded the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, receiving a pair of first-rounders and wideout D.J. Moore in return. Carolina’s underwhelming 2-14 campaign now has helped the Bears sit atop the draft board again.

But could Chicago trade the selection? And if so, what might the Bears receive?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin on Tuesday reported those around the league believe the Bears could receive more than they did last year. Fowler and Cronin noted the trade package could be “immense.”

“Several executives agree Chicago could net more than it did in the Panthers trade, and from a prospective trade partner already picking in the top five,” ESPN wrote. “Those execs believe the price to get to No. 1 could be two future first-rounders on top of this year’s pick, along with a variation of a Day 2 pick and/or a premium veteran player on a manageable contract.”

ESPN added: “A number of teams, including those that lose out on this week’s No. 2 derby, could have interest in trading for Chicago’s top selection.”

The 4-12 Washington Commanders and 4-12 New England Patriots currently hold the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks, respectively. The 4-12 Arizona Cardinals and 5-11 New York Giants are behind them at fourth and fifth, though the Week 18 results obviously could cause that to change.

Should the Bears not trade the top pick and use it on a quarterback — Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are viewed as the top signal-callers — they could instead deal Fields. When ESPN approached NFL evaluators about Fields’ trade return, they projected a second- or third-round pick.