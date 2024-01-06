NFL Rumors: Why Cowboys Are Using 2019 Patriots As Inspiration

The Cowboys control their destiny this Sunday, but Week 18 could have ripple effects on the franchise depending on the results.

Dallas plays the Washington Commanders at FedExField, and if it wins, it clinches the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. It not only would be an accomplishment to win the division, but it also would give the Cowboys valuable home-field advantage given they are the only team to have an unbeaten home record.

However, a loss and a Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants forces Dallas to the No. 5 seed and make its path to the Super Bowl harder. It’s why players were told this week to not make the same mistake the 2019 New England Patriots made, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The Patriots were 17.5-point favorites over the Miami Dolphins and needed a win to clinch a first-round bye. Ryan Fitzpatrick helped pull off the upset at Gillette Stadium when he threw the game-winning touchdown pass to former Dolphins and current Patriots tight end Mike Gesciki with 24 seconds left. New England played the Tennessee Titans in the wild card and lost; Tom Brady left the following season.

“We can’t squander the No. 2 seed,” the message to the Cowboys this week was, a league source told Russini.

If Dallas did lose the two seed and exited the playoffs early, Russini believed Mike McCarthy would be on the hot seat, which could make Bill Belichick an option if he left New England.

The Cowboys are a 13-point favorite over Washington this Sunday, according to NESN Bets consensus data.