The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick went their separate ways Thursday, bringing an end to the most successful run of any coach in sports history.

Belichick, in his 24 seasons at the helm in New England, won 266 games, six Super Bowls, 13 conference titles, 17 division titles and three Coach of the Year honors. It’s an absurd list of accomplishments.

It was so successful, in fact, that it’s hard to envision that people were actually skeptical of the move.

Okay, maybe it’s not that hard.

Ian O’Conner, who’s since spent time writing for ESPN, The New York Post and USA Today, famously wrote a column claiming the Patriots would “regret” hiring Belichick. He’s since been proven wrong, and opted to poke fun at himself after the 71-year-old’s legendary career in New England came to an end.

OK, let me try this again…



“OK, let me try this again… ‘Patriots will regret firing Belichick,'” O’Conner posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

It was a pretty funny moment of self-awareness from O’Conner, who will have to hope new coach Jerod Mayo doesn’t go on another dynastic run if he wants to avoid being wrong once again.