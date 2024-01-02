Patrice Bergeron Introduces Hilary Knight As Inaugural PWHL Boston Captain

Hilary Knight will be the captain for PWHL Boston in its inaugural season.

That much was pretty obvious, so PWHL Boston general manager Danielle Marmer called in a favor to make the occasion a bit more special than it already was.

Patrice Bergeron, who knows a thing or two about wearing the “C” across his chest, presented Knight with her new sweater and offered some words of encouragement to the roster ahead of its opener vs. Minnesota on Wednesday.

O Captain, My Captain.



We’re thrilled to announce our captains for our inaugural season… with some help from a legendary Boston captain.



Captain: @HilaryKnight

Alternate Captain: @ratt26

Alternate Captain: @megan_keller4 pic.twitter.com/4MnfWY7mMy — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) January 2, 2024

“You’re trail blazers,” Bergeron said, per team-provided video. “You’re inspiring a lot of young girls who want to be in your shoes. Just take a moment to soak it all in, stay in the moment, enjoy it, be proud of yourselves. It’s been a long time coming, and a lot of hard work’s been put into this. It’s special. I’m glad you get to experience Boston pro sports. It’s an amazing place to play and I wish you nothing but the best.”

Knight, who is something of a women’s hockey legend, also knows a thing or two about being a captain. The 34-year-old is a four-time Olympic medalist (one gold, three silver) and was recently named captain of Team USA for its appearance in the IIHF Women’s World Championship. She also won the inaugural Isobel Cup with the Boston Pride of the PHF.

Jamie Lee Rattray and Megan Keller will be alternate captains.

PWHL Boston will open its season at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., on Wednesday against Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch that game, along with the rest of PWHL Boston’s schedule, live on NESN.